US hits 3 Venezuelans, 20 companies, with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is designating a former official of the Venezuelan intelligence service, two of his aides and 20 companies as a narcotics traffickers.

Vice President Mike Pence is announcing the sanctions on Pedro Luis Martin Olivares during a speech Monday at the Organization of American States.

Those sanctioned Monday are in addition to the dozens of current and former Venezuelan officials the U.S. already has targeted.

They include Vice President Tareck El Aissami for alleged involvement in international drug trafficking. The U.S. also has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela at a time when it's seeking to refinance a huge international debt.