Church Pension Group Seeks to Increase Client Engagement Efforts Through Social Media

“Over the past few years, we have increased our efforts to participate in conversations happening around the Church. More and more, our clients are using social media to communicate, and we think it’s important to meet them where they are,” said Patricia Favreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of CPG. “Our presence on Facebook and Twitter is designed to share information and ideas and to deepen relationships around the Church.”

CPG will use Facebook and Twitter to invite clients to participate in live and virtual events, to celebrate 100+ years of partnership with General Convention, to publish information about CPG products and programs, and to share photos and stories about its work around the Church.

Visitors can expect a wide array of content on CPG’s Facebook page and Twitter feed, from relevant articles and thought leadership pieces, to Q&A sessions with CPG leadership and client photos. According to Favreau, “Social media gives us the opportunity to do more than talk about our work. It helps us show our clients the many ways we are here to serve them.”

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies, collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees. CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Episcopal Church. cpg.org

