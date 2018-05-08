US blanks Germany, Russia routs Belarus at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — The United States beat Germany 3-0 to stay unbeaten and Russia shut out a third straight opponent at the world ice hockey championship on Monday.

Russia routed Belarus 6-0.

U.S. captain Patrick Kane broke the deadlock against Germany and assisted on the other two goals in the hard-fought Group B game in Herning.

Germany goalie Niklas Treutle didn't allow the U.S. to score from 11 shots on goal in the first period. Treutle's teammates also killed three penalties in the second period. Kane finally made the breakthrough midway through the game on another power play with a one timer to the roof of the net.

Just over two minutes later, Derek Ryan added an insurance goal also on a power play. In the final period, Kane found his NHL teammate Alex DeBrincat in front of the net to seal for the third goal.

U.S. goalie Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 shots for his second straight shutout.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Germany, the runner- up at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The U.S. team faces Latvia next.

Veteran captain Pavel Datsyuk led the high-scoring Russians with two goals against Belarus in Group A in Copenhagen.

Maxim Shalunov, Ilya Kablukov, Maxim Mamin and Kirill Kaprizov also scored. Russia has 20 goals in three games.

Later Monday, Canada faced host Denmark in Herning, and defending champion Sweden played France in Copenhagen.