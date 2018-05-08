McLane Company’s Riverside Distribution Center Receives Chick-fil-A Partners Award

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, is the recipient of Chick-fil-A’s Partners Award for its Riverside Distribution Center. The award recognizes exceptional performance from an outstanding supplier.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005851/en/

Left to Right: Brian Wray of Chick-fil-A, Bill Jarvis, Rene Acuna and Jeff Bass of McLane and Tim Tassopoulos of Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nominations are submitted for the award based on service that went above and beyond expectations. Past recipients of this award include Perdue Farms, KanPak, T. Marzetti and two other McLane Distribution Center locations: Sumner and Lewisville.

Representatives from McLane Riverside accepted the award during the annual partner’s meeting and awards banquet at Chick-fil-A’s Peach Bowl Challenge on May 1, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA.

“McLane Riverside was the top performer in the Chick-fil-A Distribution Network for both on-times (97.32%) and fill-rate (99.97%). This steady, exceptional performance is certainly driving high Chick-fil-A operator satisfaction in Southern California,” said Steve Barker, Sr. Director, Supply Chain Operations at Chick-fil-A.

“The Riverside team does a great job for Chick-fil-A operators by providing proactive communication. In 2017, Riverside led all Chick-fil-A distributors with on-time deliveries,” said Jeff Bass, Director SC Services and Division Purchasing at McLane.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs more than 20,000 teammates.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,200 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported over $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll’s annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4 th in 100 in 2018.

Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named “Best Franchise Brand” in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017.

Continuing its founder’s legacy of generosity and service, in 2017 the company’s philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded 1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards and almost $9 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005851/en/

CONTACT: McLane Company, Inc.

Tom Sicola, 254-742-3637

Vice President Marketing

Tom.Sicola@mclaneco.com

or

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Corporate Media, 1-800-404-7186

cfapressroom@chick-fil-a.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RESTAURANT/BAR LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: McLane Company, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 12:52 PM/DISC: 05/07/2018 12:52 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005851/en