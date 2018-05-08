Djokovic defeats Nishikori in 1st round of Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic notched an encouraging win in his comeback from a right elbow injury when he beat Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Djokovic broke serve late in each set to get past the 20th-ranked Nishikori after nearly two hours in the Magic Box.

Djokovic hasn't made it to the quarterfinals in his previous five tournaments this year, admitting he returned to tennis too quickly. In his last event, he lost in the third round in Monte Carlo, where Nishikori reached the final.