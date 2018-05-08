PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Continuing to invest in its communities’ youth and their future, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced it is increasing its financial support for Oakland Promise and Stockton Scholars. The programs provide students with educational opportunities to help them pursue their dreams and build a better California. PG&E’s support is through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative, which is focused on providing students opportunities through scholarships, mentorships, internships and career development.

“Each of us has a responsibility to do something to help the next generation. At PG&E, we’re proud to expand our partnerships with Oakland Promise and Stockton Scholars. By investing in today’s youth through scholarships and workforce readiness, we can help strengthen our communities and California for tomorrow,” said Geisha Williams, CEO and President of PG&E Corporation.

PG&E is doubling its support for Oakland Promise, a cradle-to-career initiative launched in 2016 that aims to triple the number of students from Oakland who graduate college within a decade. In addition to continuing its five-year contribution of $1 million to Oakland Promise to fund college scholarships, PG&E is donating another $1 million over five years to help youth succeed in college, career technical education and other valuable vocational programs.

PG&E’s previous contribution to Oakland Promise funded 31 scholars from the high school graduating classes of 2016 and 2017. In 2018, the company’s investment is expected to fund an additional 24 scholarships. PG&E will also run a summer internship program for high school juniors to promote job readiness and awareness about careers in the energy sector.

“We’re thrilled with PG&E’s ongoing commitment to Oakland’s vision to ensure our students have the expectations, resources and skills to complete college and be successful in the career of their choice. Continued education is essential in the success of our young people, and this latest contribution from PG&E is paving the path for our students. We see the future of Oakland, and it is bright,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Also today, PG&E announced it will contribute $1 million to expand its ongoing workforce development and education initiatives throughout San Joaquin County. Half of the funding will be used for the newly announced Stockton Scholars program, and the other half will continue a seven-year investment in the New Energy Venture Academy, among other initiatives. The Academy, one of five in California, focuses on providing the workforce of tomorrow with focused career education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs knows first-hand the importance of supporting youth, particularly in underserved communities. He is a past recipient of a scholarship awarded by PG&E’s Black Employee Resource Group.

“For Stockton to succeed, our young people must succeed. However, the cost of higher education is expensive and can prevent some of our students from reaching their goals. Stockton Scholars was created with the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not. We are committed to removing financial barriers that prevent our youth from receiving a higher education. I am grateful for the support of PG&E and their commitment to the future of our youth and the future of Stockton,” said Tubbs.

In addition to the contributions to Oakland Promise and Stockton Scholars, PG&E will activate one of its best resources—its employees—by turning to them as volunteers to promote career awareness, workforce readiness and college retention in Oakland and Stockton.

About Oakland Promise

Mayor Schaaf spearheaded the vision of Oakland Promise, which is to ensure that every child in Oakland graduates high school with resources and skills to complete college and be successful in their career choice. In 2016, PG&E was proud to be the first corporate sponsor of Oakland Promise with an initial commitment of $1 million over five years for college scholarships. The nonprofit fiscal agent East Bay College Fund coordinates the program and provides each scholar with a mentor, college advisor and peer mentoring on their college campus.

About Stockton Scholars

Mayor Tubbs’ vision was inspired by similar initiatives around the country, including the Oakland Promise initiative. It is a simple but powerful commitment to young people in the City of Stockton: If you want to pursue higher education, tuition and fees should not be a barrier. Stockton Scholars will provide $1,000 a year to students attending a four-year university or college and $500 a year to students attending two-year colleges or trade schools. The program is administered by Reinvent Stockton.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com / and pge.com/news.

