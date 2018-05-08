Cannes announces changes to boost female representation

CANNES, France (AP) — The head of the Cannes Film Festival has held an unscheduled press conference to address the many issues roiling this year's festival, from Cannes' feud with Netflix to the #MeToo movement to the banning of selfies on the red carpet.

Thierry Fremaux said Monday that the festival would improve the male-to-female ratios of its selection committees, name more women as jury president and in the future select more films directed by women.

Three of the 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or this year were directed by women. Only one filmmaker, Jane Campion, has ever won the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize.

Fremaux also announced that Saturday at Cannes, about 100 women will walk the red carpet in a symbolic gesture to "affirm their presence."