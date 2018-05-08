More Penn State frat members head to trial over pledge death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says there is enough evidence to send hazing and alcohol-related criminal charges to county court for trial against 11 more members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year.

Judge Steven Lachman on Monday also dismissed allegations that a member of Beta Theta Pi had erased basement security video to thwart investigators.

He's dismissing all reckless endangerment counts the defendants had faced and pared down other counts.

Defendants face charges as a result of the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Officials say Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a night of drinking that followed a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Fourteen other members of the now-shuttered fraternity are also awaiting trial.