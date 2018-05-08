  1. Home
  2. World

Sessions to talk about immigration enforcement in San Diego

By  Associated Press
2018/05/08 00:11

A girl who traveled with a caravan of Central American migrants awakens where the group set up camp to wait for access to request asylum in the U.S.,

FILE - In this April 29, 2018 photo, Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants they walk towards the border before crossing the border a

** HOLD FOR OVERNIGHT STORY ** File - In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks thro

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a Southern California visit.

The Department of Justice says Sessions will hold a news conference Monday afternoon in San Diego.

He'll be joined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.

No other details have been released.

Sessions' visit comes about a week after hundreds of Central American migrants traveled to the U.S. border seeking asylum following a month-long caravan through Mexico.

President Donald Trump and Cabinet members tracked the caravan and called it proof that more must be done to secure the border with Mexico, including building a wall.

Sessions called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system".

He pledged to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed.