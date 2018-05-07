LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ .’ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Wearable Camera packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the , analyzes the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the current market developments and the procurement pain points, which will affect the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005487/en/

Wearable Camera Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In the wearable camera market, engaging with suppliers who have the capabilities to enhance their spend on R&D to design products with enhanced durability is one of the procurement best practices,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “As adventure tourism industry is considered as one of the prominent end-user segments, the rise in adventure tourism will drive the overall category spend,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? .

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for Wearable Camera packaging.

The increasing spend from the end-user industries across North America and Europe The growth of value-added features such as instant media sharing Advances in technologies in the wearable camera segment

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Wearable Camera packaging supply market analysis

An analysis of the supply market for wearable camera packaging also shows that the suppliers who offer innovation and upgrades will influence the buyers category spend. Such suppliers can help the buyers gain more features in the products procured.

Want to know more? .

Category management strategies for Wearable Camera packaging

The suppliers in the market should be vertically integrated with electronic components to offer more reliable services to the buyers. This helps the buyers maximize their cost savings by curtailing their procurement spend.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005487/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OUTDOORS TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO PHOTOGRAPHY TRAVEL OTHER TRAVEL MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING PACKAGING SPORTS

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 11:31 AM/DISC: 05/07/2018 11:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005487/en