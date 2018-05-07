Rock The Yacht Tour to ‘Dock’ at SugarHouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Coming together to form the Rock The Yacht tour, Ambrosia; Stephen Bishop; Peter Beckett, lead singer of Player; John Ford Coley; and Robbie Dupree have set sail to perform their hits at The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 11, and cost from $40 to $50.

“We are so excited to travel back in time to the ’70s and ’80s with the Rock The Yacht tour coming to The Event Center,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “Each artist’s timeless classics are sure to get the audience singing along!”

Ambrosia Headlining this year’s tour, Ambrosia consists of its three original members — Joe Puerta, Christopher North and Burleigh Drummond. The ’70s rock band is famous for its Top 20 single “Holdin’ On To Yesterday” and first gold single, “How Much I Feel.” Ambrosia continues to tour worldwide, performing its greatest hits, as well as more recent material.

Stephen Bishop Also appearing on the tour, Stephen Bishop is known for the hit singles “Save It For a Rainy Day” and “On and On” from his debut album, “Careless,” in 1976. Bishop’s tracks can also be heard in many feature films, including Animal House,White Nights and Tootsie with the theme “It Might Be You.”

Peter Beckett, lead singer of Player Peter Beckett joins the Rock The Yacht tour, bringing to fans the band’s international hits, such as “Baby Come Back.” Since 2013, Beckett has continued to tour, performing other top songs from Player’s albums, such as “This Time I’m In It For Love” and “Prisoner of Your Love.”

John Ford Coley John Ford Coley brings to The Event Center stage his classics, including “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight,” “Nights Are Forever Without You,” “Love Is The Answer” and “Gone Too Far.” Famous for performing hits alongside England Dan, Coley continues to bring his gold-record hits to audiences worldwide.

Robbie Dupree Since his 1980 debut album that produced two major singles, “Steal Away” and “Hot Rod Hearts,” Robbie Dupree joins the Rock The Yacht tour while continuing to record new material. Dupree can also be heard in major motion pictures, network TV shows and national sporting events.

Tickets for the Rock The Yacht tour and for all SugarHouse performances — including The B-52s (June 1); Vic DiBitetto (June 2; limited tickets available); Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13; limited tickets available); Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21); and KC and The Sunshine Band (Aug. 11) — can be purchased on the SugarHouse Casino headliner events page.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

