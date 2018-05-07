BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/07 23:27
Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through May 6
United States
1. Patrick Reed 6,687.801
2. Justin Thomas 6,126.773
3. Dustin Johnson 5,012.730
4. Jordan Spieth 4,638.458
5. Bubba Watson 4,077.993
6. Rickie Fowler 3,815.197
7. Phil Mickelson 3,673.247
8. Brooks Koepka 3,487.048
9. Matt Kuchar 3,062.993
10. Brian Harman 2,793.115
11. Kevin Kisner 2,240.881
12. Bryson DeChambeau 2,213.905
13. Tony Finau 1,995.448
14. Luke List 1,954.644
15. Gary Woodland 1,953.808
Europe
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,096,447.75
2. Justin Rose 2,961,330.27
3. Jon Rahm 2,088,832.87
4. Ross Fisher 1,561,831.18
5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 1,479,284.04
6. Tommy Fleetwood 1,383,317.52
7. Paul Dunne 1,307,270.29
8. Rory McIlroy 1,160,411.88
9. Alexander Levy 1,137,839.70
10. Sergio Garcia 1,044,158.39
World Points
1. Justin Rose 265.98
2. Jon Rahm 248.36
3. Tyrrell Hatton 176.17
4. Rory McIlroy 159.39
5. Tommy Fleetwood 145.75
6. Sergio Garcia 126.63
7. Alex Noren 116.31
8. Ian Poulter 104.61
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 103.62
10. Paul Casey 101.88