Hilliard Lyons Advisors Ranked on Top Advisors List

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Barron’s recently released its annual “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors,” and Louisville-based Hilliard Lyons had four of its advisors named to the list – three in Kentucky and one in Tennessee. These rankings are based on data from thousands of the highest-performing financial advisors in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005732/en/

Pete Mahurin of Hilliard Lyons’ Bowling Green, KY branch (Photo: Business Wire)

“Of course, we are delighted to see four of our superlative wealth advisors recognized this year,” said Tom Kessinger III, Hilliard Lyons’ President. “Providing attentive, tailored client service has been foundational to our firm. These advisors are true industry leaders. They exemplify the exceptional quality and service that all our wealth advisors continually strive to deliver.”

Pete Mahurin in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Pete Mahurin, a Senior Vice President and manager of Hilliard Lyons’ Bowling Green branch, has been a Hilliard Lyons Wealth Advisor for 50 years. He has been among the firm’s top producers each year since 1972 – including the first $1M producer and the first $2M producer. His team now has over $1 billion in assets under management. Mahurin has also served as Chairman of Hilliard Lyons’ parent company since 2008.

Dan Foutch in Glasgow

Dan Foutch, a Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, has been with Hilliard Lyons since 1989 and has been a member of its CEO Council since 1990. This is the third time he has been named to Barron’s list of top advisors, ranked # 9 in Kentucky this year. He has also been named to the Financial Times Top 400 Advisors in America. He brings his clients more than 35 years of experience in comprehensive wealth management.

Mitch Settle in Owensboro

For the eighth consecutive year, Mitch Settle was named to Barron’s list of top financial advisors. Settle, a Wealth advisor in Hilliard Lyons’ Owensboro branch, is also a Senior Vice President and a member of the firm’s CEO Council. He ranks # 3 on Barron’s list of top financial advisors in Kentucky (up from # 8 last year). Settle and his team offer financial planning, retirement planning, and estate planning for businesses and individuals.

“Yaz” Hassan in Murfreesboro

For the sixth consecutive year, Elias “Yaz” Hassan was named one of Barron ’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. Ranked # 11 this year on the list of top financial advisors in Tennessee, Hassan is a Wealth advisor with the Hassan Oldham Investment Group in Murfreesboro, a Senior Vice President of Hilliard Lyons, and member of the firm’s CEO Council.

About the rankings: Each year, Barron’s ranks the nation’s best financial advisors on the basis of client assets, revenues generated, and the quality of practice. Nominees provide over 100 data points that Barron’s considers in evaluating advisors. On average, the top 1,200 advisors and their teams serve 521 households representing $2.3 billion in assets.

About Hilliard Lyons: The Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons ( hilliard.com ) get to know clients deeply, understand their goals and ambitions, then build personal financial roadmaps that will allow them to reach their goals. Building on industry best practices and leveraging the acumen of our Home Office staff, they guide clients through all the stages of their financial lives to help them achieve long-term peace of mind.

J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC. Founded in 1854, the firm currently has over 70 branches in 12 states.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005732/en/

CONTACT: Hilliard Lyons

Garrison Cox, 502-314-9174

GarrisonCox@hilliard.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING FINANCE

SOURCE: Hilliard Lyons

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 11:02 AM/DISC: 05/07/2018 11:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005732/en