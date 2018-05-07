JetBlue, Boston’s Favorite Airline, Unveils Its First NBA Livery in Celebration of Boston Celtics Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), Boston’s favorite airline, today revealed a brand new livery dedicated to the Boston Celtics. The custom-designed aircraft is JetBlue’s first co-branded livery dedicated to a team in the NBA. In 2016, JetBlue became the Official Airline of the Boston Celtics. Today, the airline reaffirmed its commitment, one that will elevate its partnership to new heights and not only take the Celtics brand around the Boston region, but also across the JetBlue network.

“JetBlue and the Celtics play in the same backyard, and as the largest carrier in Boston, we want to support the teams that our neighbors are passionate about,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president of commercial and planning, JetBlue. “This partnership is core to what it means to be a part of this great city and we’re excited to see this livery take our relationship to new heights – both literally and figuratively.”

The Airbus A320 livery was revealed at an event this morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), where JetBlue and Celtics executives were joined by Lucky the Leprechaun – the Boston Celtics Mascot – and the Celtics Flight Crew. Also in attendance were 24 students from Winthrop Middle School’s STEM Club. The group celebrated the completion of their JetBlue Rookie Flight Crew program, a joint initiative designed to teach students the science of aeronautics while learning how to build a fully functioning model airplane. Following the event, the students enjoyed a tour of the JetBlue terminal and got a behind the scenes look at the airline’s ground operations and the inside of an aircraft.

“It’s great to be able to extend our partnership with JetBlue with the development of this unique co-branded aircraft,” said Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. “Celtics fans are everywhere, and it will be a special thrill for them to board this aircraft, sporting the iconic Celtics logo and colors.”

The new Celtics livery, named ‘Lucky Blue,’ features the iconic Celtics green as the prominent color of the aircraft with Lucky the Leprechaun logo featured on the tail fin as well as aligned next to the JetBlue logo on each side of the plane. The design is representative of both brands’ diverse and loyal fan bases and the shared brand values that resonate with the passionate Boston community.

JetBlue is the leading carrier in Boston in number of flights, customers carried and nonstop destinations served. JetBlue customers can also take advantage of the airline’s more than a dozen partnerships with international carriers – such as Emirates, EL AL, Aer Lingus, Etihad, Qatar Airways and Cape Air – offering destinations around the world. The airline recently expanded its acclaimed Mint® offering to Las Vegas, San Diego and Seattle from Boston.

ABOUT JETBLUE

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline ®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 102 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

ABOUT THE BOSTON CELTICS

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 39 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

