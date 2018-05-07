Fiskars Supports Classroom Creativity with New Teacher Grant Program

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Fiskars, the World’s #1 Scissors Brand™, is accepting applications for its new Project Orange Thumb Teacher Grant Program. Fiskars will award 50 elementary school teachers $500 and tools for their classrooms. Applications for the new grant program are open in the U.S. and Canada now through June 11, 2018 at www.fiskars.com/projectorangethumb.

The Project Orange Thumb Teacher Grant Program will be an extension of Fiskars’ existing Project Orange Thumb Garden Grant Program and will provide tools and resources to teachers who inspire creativity in the classroom. Each recipient will receive kids scissors for the classroom, adult craft tools for the teacher, and funds to purchase additional school supplies.

“Creativity is a helpful foundation for developing problem-solving skills,” said Fiskars Global President Paul Tonnesen. “We want to help teachers continue to inspire this creativity in their students by providing them with trusted tools to use and the funding to purchase the materials they need.”

Fiskars is the #1 Teacher Recommended Brand of kids scissors. Known for the Original Orange-Handled Scissors™, Fiskars has a long-standing heritage of quality cutting tools and its scissors are guaranteed for life.

