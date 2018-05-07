Inventory Accounting Services Procurement Report – Sourcing and Procurement Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of inventory accounting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyzes the market from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also offers buyers with a detailed information on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies.

“In the inventory accounting services market, the suppliers are increasingly adopting technologies such as cloud-based accounting systems to enhance the accuracy of their services,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, the growing number of businesses is leading to the demand for inventory management services, of which inventory accounting is a major part,” added Anil.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for Inventory Accounting Services.

The rising need to comply with international, regional, and local accounting regulations Inventory accounting helps in identifying inventory costs The growing demand for inventory valuation during the buying or selling of businesses

Inventory Accounting Services supply market analysis

The supply market for inventory accounting services shows that the buyers prefer engaging with the suppliers who provide inventory optimization techniques. The buyers also can evaluate the suppliers based on their approach.

Category management strategies for Inventory Accounting Services

In the inventory accounting services market, it is advisable for the buyers to procure different accounting services from a single supplier. This helps the buyers reduce their procurement and the operational costs.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

