Collective Health Partner Program Accelerates Healthcare Innovation and Employee Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Collective Health today announced the Collective Health Partner Program, helping employers harness the power of emerging digital health offerings to deliver the best care options to their employees. The program makes it easier and faster for employers to choose, implement, and manage the explosion of targeted care solutions increasingly used to complement traditional health plans.

The first delivery of the Program packages offerings from founding members, including Omada, Lyra, Doctor on Demand, and Ovia Health. These offerings integrate several solutions that help employers quickly address some of the most pressing healthcare issues affecting their people and their companies’ bottom lines, such as behavioral health, maternity and fertility, and streamlined access to providers.

“In today’s employer-driven healthcare economy, companies are forging exciting new care paths that tackle the persistent issues responsible for high healthcare costs and suboptimal outcomes,” said Dr. Rajaie Batniji, co-founder and chief health officer of Collective Health. “While employers are increasingly adopting these solutions, without a common platform to streamline management, quickly assess what’s working, and deliver intelligent, personalized recommendations, they’re drowning in administrative complexities and struggling to engage their people. Imagine a doctor trying to help a patient without access to their health history, or data on treatments’ efficacy, then giving the patient half a dozen possible prescriptions—that’s the state of today’s employers’ increasingly complex healthcare businesses. It’s far past time companies had a holistic technology solution to manage their $1.2 trillion annual spend and seamlessly help their people get the right care.”

The Collective Health Partner Program formalizes the company’s early success incorporating innovative care options into clients’ health plans using its flexible Workforce Health Management System (WHMS). With its WHMS—which gives employers a single platform to: manage eligibility, claims, payments, and invoicing; evaluate what’s working; and engage employees in relevant programs—Collective Health has:

Integrated more than 60 distinct digital health vendors on behalf of its clients. Improved its ability to connect eligible members to relevant programs by as much as 10X. Seen a 2-4X increase in some clients’ employee engagement rates in relevant partner programs.

“We’re thrilled to join Collective Health’s Partner Program. It not only allows Omada to more efficiently tap into one of the largest markets in the U.S., employer-sponsored healthcare, it aligns us with other like-minded companies that want to solve some of the biggest issues facing the space—streamlining operations, improving member engagement, and helping people get the care they need, when they need it,” said Sean Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Omada.

More About Collective Health’s Integrated Partner Solutions

These immediately available bundles integrate innovative healthcare solutions directly onto the Collective Health Platform, giving clients diverse care options that address some of today’s most pressing health and wellness issues. The initial bundles are:

Care Essentials: Offerings from companies including Doctor on Demand Lyra , and Ovia Health comprise the elements of a pioneering health plan—telehealth, behavioral health, expert decision support, and maternity—to help provide a forward-looking benefits experience. Fertility and Maternity: Offerings from companies including Progyny and Ovia Health help people grow their families with fertility services and maternity tracking, as well as parenting guidance ranging from tracking their children’s milestones to connecting with other parents. Behavioral Health: Offerings from companies including Lyra Big Health (Sleepio) , and Rethink help people manage prevalent issues including sleep, stress and anxiety, depression and mood disorders, substance-use disorders, and autism and developmental needs. Connected Care: Offerings from companies including Doctor on Demand 2nd.MD , and Wellthy help members take advantage of innovative care access options including telehealth, expert decision support, and care delivery and caregiver services.

“Employers across the country are looking for innovative solutions like Lyra that address the behavioral health challenges in the U.S.,” said David Ebersman, co-founder and CEO of Lyra Health. “Working with the Collective Health Platform has made it easier for us to collaborate our joint clients' health plans, and seamlessly engage people with a real need. We look forward to working together even more closely, helping forward-thinking companies provide their employees with support for emotional well-being how, when, and where they need it.”

About Collective Health

Collective Health is powering the Employer-Driven Healthcare Economy with the first Workforce Health Management System––giving employers a platform to simultaneously manage their healthcare investment and take better care of their people. With more than 120,000 members and 30 enterprise clients, Collective Health is reinventing the healthcare experience for self-funded employers and their employees across the U.S. Founded in October 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Collective Health is backed by NEA, Founders Fund, GV, Sun Life, and other leading investors. For more information, visit https://www.collectivehealth.com.

