  1. Home
  2. World

Prosecutor plans to discuss probe into trapped teen's death

By  Associated Press
2018/05/07 22:31

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials

In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committe

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news confere

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to soon discuss his investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped inside a minivan near his school.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) subpoenaed police records on May 2 about the response to Kyle Plush's two 911 calls. Deters said he wanted to review everything including videos and photos. He has said he should be finished early this week. There was no new update Monday on his timetable.

Plush's father found his body on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school, nearly six hours after the teen's first 911 call. A coroner ruled he asphyxiated from chest compression.

City council officials plan to hear on May 14 the results of the Cincinnati police department's internal investigation.

Cincinnati officials have outlined plans for upgrading the emergency center.