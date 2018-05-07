Prosecutor plans to discuss probe into trapped teen's death

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to soon discuss his investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped inside a minivan near his school.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) subpoenaed police records on May 2 about the response to Kyle Plush's two 911 calls. Deters said he wanted to review everything including videos and photos. He has said he should be finished early this week. There was no new update Monday on his timetable.

Plush's father found his body on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school, nearly six hours after the teen's first 911 call. A coroner ruled he asphyxiated from chest compression.

City council officials plan to hear on May 14 the results of the Cincinnati police department's internal investigation.

Cincinnati officials have outlined plans for upgrading the emergency center.