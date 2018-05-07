Lego-obsessed crowd packs convention every June near Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — If you think five straight days of Lego are for the kiddie set, think again.

Brickworld Chicago is a convention aimed at adults. Teens are welcome. So are tweens. But better nab a grown-up, boys and girls, if you want to hang with this Lego-obsessed crowd. Children under 18 must be accompanied by adults.

Every June, Lego enthusiasts from around the world descend on Schaumburg, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, to build Legos, display Legos, play Legos, swap Legos, win Legos and more.

And no skateboarding, please, on the exhibition floor. No need to ask why, what with hundreds of painstakingly crafted Lego creations filling the hall.

This year's convention is June 13-17.