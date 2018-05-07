Vatican bling takes center stage at new Met fashion exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — Those fashion exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art always have a high bling quotient. This time, though, the bling comes from an unlikely source: the Vatican.

The latest Met show focuses on the influence of the Roman Catholic Church on fashion. It features plenty of big-ticket designer items from labels like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana. But the Vatican plays a starring role.

Curator Andrew Bolton brought back 42 items from the Sistine Chapel, including tiaras encrusted with thousands of diamonds, and massive papal cloaks with golden embroidery so fine they took some 16 years to produce.

The exhibit will be launched as usual by the celebrity-studded Met Gala on Monday night. Will the celebrity bling be any match for the Vatican bling?