South Sudan's ruling party reunites before peace talks

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's fractious ruling party has reunited for the first time since civil war broke out in 2013.

First Vice President and former opposition chairman Taban Deng Gai announced Monday that the political opposition dissolved and rejoined the ruling party.

The announcement comes before peace talks scheduled to be held in neighboring Ethiopia on May 17. South Sudan's government hopes the party's reunification will help advance the discussions. Previous attempts at peace have failed with a cease-fire signed on Dec. 24 breaking down within hours and the most recent round of talks in February ending in deadlock.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is trying to bring all sides together at the conference to the table, he said. This includes the military opposition led by former Vice President Riek Machar.