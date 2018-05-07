Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Sean Hutchinson, vice president, Customer Experience Marketing, Retirement Plan Services, was recognized by LIMRA as a “Rising Star of Retirement Under 40.” This distinction honors young professionals who are not only adapting to the changes in the retirement industry, but who are successfully and creatively navigating these challenges to keep American workers financially optimistic and prepared for retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005641/en/

Sean Hutchinson, vice president, Customer Experience Marketing, Retirement Plan Services, was recognized by LIMRA as a “Rising Star of Retirement Under 40.” (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sean is an inspired marketing professional who brings a unique and creative approach to customer experience marketing,” said Sharon Scanlon, head of Customer Experience, Retirement Plan Services, Lincoln Financial Group. “By crafting and developing meaningful, results-driven strategies, he has helped increase awareness of our products and services for our customers — blending the best of our industry-leading technology and personalized service to drive positive outcomes for participants, plan sponsors, advisors and consultants.”

LIMRA established the Rising Stars program in 2016 as part of its 100 th Anniversary celebration. This year, LIMRA updated the contest to increase competition among the industry’s best and brightest professionals under age 40 who demonstrate excellence in the retirement industry. The contest recognizes 10 professionals under age 40 who demonstrate leadership and innovation, supporting distribution with LIMRA member companies.

“LIMRA is excited to recognize Sean and the rest of the Rising Stars of Retirement winners,” said Alison Salka, senior vice president and managing director of Member Benefits and Retirement, LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute. “We were impressed with the innovation and creativity of our winners in their ability to adapt to the changes in the retirement industry and help propel their businesses forward.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Retirement Plan Services

For more than 50 years, Lincoln Financial Group’s Retirement Plan Services (RPS) business has been helping savers boost their retirement readiness through employer-sponsored plans. Our retirement plans help employers recruit and retain top talent, while our combination of high-tech and high-touch service creates an engaging customer experience that drives positive outcomes. The RPS business helps people understand how steps they take today can help them get to and through retirement tomorrow. The business serves approximately 1.5 million participants through 20,000 plan sponsors with $68 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2017.

About LIMRA

LIMRA, a worldwide research, consulting and professional development organization, is the trusted source of industry knowledge, helping more than 850 insurance and financial services companies in 64 countries. Visit LIMRA at www.limra.com.

LCN-2108625-050218

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005641/en/

CONTACT: Lincoln Financial Group

Brenda Haak

484-583-8757

Brenda.Haak@lfg.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE HUMAN RESOURCES INSURANCE

SOURCE: Lincoln Financial Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/07/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005641/en