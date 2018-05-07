  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/07 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 9 .735
New York 24 10 .706 1
Toronto 19 16 .543
Tampa Bay 15 17 .469 9
Baltimore 8 26 .235 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 17 .500
Minnesota 13 17 .433 2
Detroit 14 19 .424
Kansas City 11 23 .324 6
Chicago 9 23 .281 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 13 .618
Houston 21 15 .583 1
Seattle 19 14 .576
Oakland 18 16 .529 3
Texas 13 23 .361 9

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Arizona 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2

Monday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-1), 1:15 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 5-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Texas (Minor 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 4-1) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.