Abode Properties is Pleased to Announce Completion and Lease up at Eagle Crossing Development

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Abode Properties, a subsidiary of Dallas-based real estate investment company Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., (NYSE: TCI), is pleased to announce the completion of Eagle Crossing apartments in Dallas, Texas. Construction was completed in January 2018 and was 97% leased as of April 2018. Eagle Crossing is an Abode Properties managed asset, with Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. having the option to acquire.

Located just outside of Downtown Dallas, Eagle Crossing offers a convenient location with access to all the comforts of city living. The gated 150 unit community consists of luxurious one, two, and three bedroom apartments offering gourmet kitchens with islands, large walk-in closets, lofty nine foot ceilings, faux wood flooring and washer and dryer units. Exterior amenities include a walking trail, lush village green spaces, a sparkling swimming pool, spacious deck area, fitness center and a Bark Park for pets.

“Eagle Crossing is the perfect combination of a comfortable suburban life, with access to all the amenities Dallas’s bustling downtown has to offer,” commented Daniel J. Moos, Abode’s President and CEO. “The property is another great example of DFW’s continued economic growth and strong job gains.”

is a subsidiary of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., (NYSE: TCI), a Dallas-based real estate investment company. Abode’s investment and strategic focus is to acquire, develop, and operate a portfolio of desirable multifamily residential properties, while capitalizing on our ability to obtain long term and static debt structures. The portfolio stands to benefit from historically established, proven, and successful operational practices, seasoned on-site management, and an experienced leadership team with forward thinking capabilities in order to realize maximum cash flows and consistent returns, while maintaining unequaled resident and customer service. We are disciplined and prudent allocators of capital and we will continue growing our geographically diverse portfolio from the Southwest to the Southeast. These markets are geographically located in areas of the country that correspond with both sustainable and viable economic growth activity.

( www.transconrealty-invest.com ) maintains a strong emphasis on creating greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing, operation, developing, and sale of real estate across every geographic region in the United States. A New York Stock Exchange company, Transcontinental is traded under the symbol “TCI.” Transcontinental produces revenue through the professional management of apartments, office buildings, warehouses, and retail centers that are “undervalued” or “underperforming” at the time of acquisition. Value is added under Transcontinental ownership, and the properties are repositioned into higher classifications through physical improvements and improved management. Transcontinental also develops new properties, such as luxury apartment homes principally on land it owns or acquires.

