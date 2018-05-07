Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Power management company Eaton today announced it is simplifying ways to realize the possibilities of connected lighting for homes, communities and buildings at LIGHTFAIR ® International (LFI) 2018, taking place May 8-10 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Eaton is showcasing its new technologies and comprehensive portfolio of connected lighting solutions designed with intelligent power to enhance everyday life; from personalizing smart home solutions that cater to homeowners’ lifestyle needs, to empowering city leaders to improve the safety and quality of life in their communities, and streamlining facilities management and operations for businesses worldwide.

“Connected technology is quickly becoming an expectation in all aspects of our lives. We’re helping our customers not only realize the efficiency and convenience of controlling light, but also use data and insights to address more complex challenges,” said Kraig Kasler, president, Eaton’s Lighting Division. “We have the ability to light, power and connect virtually any setting or application, and the industry is taking notice of our comprehensive portfolio. From office buildings and campuses to residences and community parks, Eaton is uniquely positioned to lead the way to a connected future.”

Navigant Research recently named Eaton among the top three leading influencers in the Internet of Things (IoT) lighting market, attributing a broad solution portfolio, strong partner relationships and advanced technology development. Eaton’s expansive portfolio and connected lighting systems will be on display at Eaton’s LFI booth 807, including the introduction of two new advanced smart lighting systems:

Halo Home ™ Smart Lighting System is a simple, smart and secure way for homeowners to wirelessly control smart lights from anywhere in the home. Eaton is among the first in the industry to leverage Bluetooth® mesh networking to enable connectivity through compatible smart devices, as there is no internet or hub required. The expanded portfolio debuting at LFI includes an Outdoor Security Smart LED Floodlight and Internet Access Bridge, which enables remote access and integrates voice control capabilities with popular smart home devices, such as Amazon Echo or Alexa products. WaveLinx Wireless Connected Lighting System is a simple-to-install system designed for plug-and-play connectivity in either stand-alone or building network applications. The system expansion debuting at LFI includes outdoor lighting capabilities, Lighting Xpert Insight © software integration and hardware updates for both interior and outdoor office lighting applications.

Eaton is also showcasing its full slate of connected lighting systems and products, including:

LumaWatt Pro Connected Lighting System powered by Enlighted is a wireless sensor platform that transforms a connected building lighting system into an IoT infrastructure. The system’s advanced LED lighting technologies delivers up to 70 percent savings on lighting energy costs; while the wireless sensing capability acquires actionable, granular data on lighting energy performance, space utilization, real time location services and building system integration. Distributed Low-Voltage Power System (DLVP) delivers low-voltage power, LED lighting and full controls functionality out-of-the-box; while reducing total installation costs by up to 20 percent. ConnectWorks Wireless Connected Lighting System powered by CIMCON makes it simple to wirelessly program and control a network of outdoor lighting to unlock maximum energy efficiency and less lighting outages. ConnectWorks helps unlock solutions to today’s complex challenges and rising energy costs facing communities, cities and campuses.

As part of Eaton’s commitment to celebrating future lighting designers, and building the pipeline of lighting design talent, Eaton is sponsoring a pre-show keynote luncheon on Monday, May 7, to recognize and announce the student winners of its 41st Annual SOURCE Awards during LFI. The program recognizes students who use Eaton’s lighting fixtures and control products in a conceptual interior or exterior lighting design.

To learn more about the Eaton’s connected lighting capabilities, visit Eaton.com/connectedlighting or visit LIGHTFAIR International booth 807. For more information on Eaton’s lighting solutions, visit Eaton.com/lighting.

Eaton delivers an industry-leading portfolio of innovative solutions for connected buildings, homes and communities, including reliable indoor and outdoor smart lighting and control solutions specifically designed to simplify lighting, increase energy efficiency and leverage data insights to meet customers’ unique needs. Eaton lighting solutions serve a wide range of customers, including architects, engineers, electrical distributors, and contractors in the commercial, industrial, retail, institutional, residential, utility and other markets.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Eaton is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

