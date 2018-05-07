Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces the opening of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, located in Miami’s thriving Brickell Financial District. The newly constructed full-service lifestyle hotel, located at 1102 Brickell Bay Drive, is situated within the first 19 floors of the new 83-story Panorama Tower, the tallest building in Miami. The hotel is owned by Concord Aztec Brickell LLC, a joint venture comprised of Aztec Group and Concord Hospitality, which operates the hotel.

Designed as launch pad for modern explorers seeking authentic local experiences, the 208-room Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami puts guests in the center of Miami’s action. Local experts are on hand to help travelers discover tailored hidden gems and lesser-known adventures throughout the city. The hotel’s introductory room rate starts at $229 per night.

Miami’s Brickell neighborhood is a 24/7 urban destination with popular shopping and cultural attractions, including Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, Wynwood and Little Havana – all just minutes from the hotel. Also nearby are several new and exciting arts institutions: Perez Art Museum Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Institute of Contemporary Art, and a vast variety of galleries, which have given the area one of the highest concentration of cultural institutions in the Southeast U.S.

With world-class museums, entertainment venues and tropical parks within walking distance, and transportation hubs connecting to other major South Florida destinations, Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami is the ideal starting point to discover the best Miami has to offer. The hotel is conveniently located just four miles from PortMiami and under 10 miles from Miami International Airport.

“Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami is a home base for savvy explorers looking to discover the best Miami has to offer,” said Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami General Manager Ricardo Mendes. “Our team of local experts has been specially trained to curate unique experiences based on guests’ individual preferences, while contemporary guestrooms deliver everything today’s travelers need and nothing they don’t.”

“Brickell has become a vibrant destination with a global appeal for both business and leisure travelers and is full of thrilling attractions and sights,” said George Vizer, Hyatt’s senior vice president of full-service franchise operations, Americas. “We are proud to grow the Hyatt Centric brand in the Miami area and have Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami at the epicenter of the city’s redevelopment, offering the best of local cuisine, arts and culture, access to global businesses and more.”

Guestrooms

After a busy day of exploration, guests can relax and recharge in one of the hotel’s 208 spacious pet-friendly guestrooms and suites found on floors three through 19 of Panorama Tower. Furnished oversized balconies present dramatic views of the brightly lit cityscape, filled with glittering skyscrapers designed by renowned architects and spectacular sunsets over the turquoise waters of Miami’s famous Biscayne Bay.

All guestrooms offer the Hyatt Centric brand’s signature amenities such as salon-grade Drybar Buttercup blowdryers, BeeKind eco-friendly bath amenities, Keurig in-room coffee brewing systems and JBL wireless speakers. Caribbean culture is represented by in-room displays of scenic artwork.

Wellbeing and Recreation

Staying in shape away from home is easy with Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami’s 24-hour fitness center, featuring state-of-the-art cardio machines and free weights. Guests can also unwind in a resort-style heated pool and hot tub located on the 19 th floor, offering sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.

Culinary and Cocktail Offerings

Whether traveling on business or visiting on vacation, guests enjoy Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami’s Caña Restaurant, a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, located on the second floor. Led by Executive Chef William Milian, the restaurant serves authentic Cuban-inspired cuisine. The menu ranges from shareable savory bites to main courses and a selection of desserts, all accompanied by signature local-inspired cocktails.

Amenities

The new hotel offers a full range of amenities including a full-service concierge, complimentary internet services, laundry and dry-cleaning facilities, 24-hour business center services, valet parking, and a multilingual staff.

The hotel’s 7,500 square feet of versatile meeting and event space is fully equipped to host conferences and banquets with everything from full internet, audio and visual services to professional staff support.

Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami marks the global lifestyle brand’s second hotel in the Miami area. Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami opened in 2015 on 16 th and Ocean Drive in the heart of Miami’s South Beach neighborhood.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t, including BeeKind’s environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests’ discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentricExplorer.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors on more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord is a company that leads with purpose both internally and externally. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

