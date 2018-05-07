Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, announced the launch of SendPro Enterprise, a cloud-based multi-carrier and PC postage software solution that gives enterprises greater visibility and control across all shipping and mailing activity and spend. With many locations to oversee, from the mail center, to the office, to satellite locations and remote employees, maintaining cost controls over shipping and mailing can be challenging. Complete with flexible payment solutions and financing, Pitney Bowes offers a simplified way to manage these expenses, enhance flexibility and improve profitability. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has helped businesses and organizations of all sizes take the complexity out of mailing operations. Now, the company is moving to growth by streamlining shipping with a growing portfolio of innovative sending solutions.

Parcel volume has grown from 44 billion parcels in 2014 to 65 billion in 2016, according to the 2017 Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. The Index estimates parcel volume will continue to rise at a rate of 17-28 percent every year until 2021. While shipping volumes rise, so does complexity, with growing multi-carrier usage, increasing fees and surcharges, new carrier service options, and higher expectations among clients and business partners to deliver fast and free.

Businesses are struggling to manage the rising tide of parcel shipping as they are sending and receiving more than ever before. Wrangling all the shipping activity across an organization is a daunting undertaking, but it is rife with opportunity to lower costs and maximize service and value, elements such as on-time delivery, address accuracy, or even billing consolidation across an organization. SendPro Enterprise enables multi-location businesses to achieve greater control, visibility and accuracy over their entire shipping and mailing operation.

SendPro Enterprise is ideal for organizations with multiple locations and remote employees. The SaaS based solution:

Reduces overspending by providing each user the tools to select the right carrier option for each package Increases visibility and control by consolidating all shipping activity and costs across the entire organization in one dashboard Brings multi-carrier shipping and PC postage to every employee’s desktop, no matter if they are working in the office or remote. Simplifies shipping payments with consolidated billing Delivers reporting with a clear analytics dashboard that informs shipping decisions to reduce operating costs and speed delivery

Together with our flexible payment solutions, SendPro Enterprise enables clients to strengthen their expense and cash flow management for improved profitability.

“Our institutional customers are looking to save money on their shipping and they want a clear answer about when they will receive their shipments,” said Fr. Nick Mueller, CSR and Webmaster, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. “The ability to pinpoint exactly when something is going to arrive and how much it’s going to cost is an incredible benefit. SendPro Enterprise takes a lot of the guesswork out of our job.”

“SendPro Enterprise is another significant milestone in the evolution of office shipping and mailing and demonstrates how Pitney Bowes has transformed itself into a growth business,” said Jason Dies, President, Pitney Bowes SMB Solutions. “Pitney Bowes is leading the way in simplifying the complexities of shipping packages and parcels for businesses of all sizes. Not only do we provide great shipping solutions for our small business clients and more than 250 retailers around the world, we are now able to simplify shipping for our enterprise clients with SendPro Enterprise.”

SendPro Enterprise is the latest innovation to join Pitney Bowes’ SendPro family of sending solutions, integrating physical sending with digital technologies to deliver significantly greater value with an enhanced client experience. The SendPro family launched in 2016 with the SendPro SaaS offering, which can be used on a desktop or mobile device. The SendPro P-Series, also launched in 2016, is a class defined by productivity and power, which connects mailing and multi-carrier shipping for higher volume senders. The launch of the SendPro C-Series in September of last year represents a digital platform – more than a sending device, it unlocks tremendous new value for clients in a number of different ways. Now, with SendPro Enterprise, users will gain total control and visibility into their shipping and postal management operation throughout the enterprise.

The Pitney Bowes portfolio also includes solutions like SendSuite Tracking, OneSort Pro, and Complete Shipping APIs. In addition, Pitney Bowes also offers a host of flexible payment solutions that simplify multi-carrier payment and improve cash flow for clients.

About Pitney Bowes Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us.

