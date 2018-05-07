Cutting Edge Thinking and Technology Was on Display at the Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting 5th Annual Global Code Games

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Five years ago, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting designed an opportunity to expose employees to smart thinking and the latest technology, through a two-day coding event called the Code Games. Participation in this annual event has grown 2,000% since 2014 with over 800 employees competing in more than 20 cities around the world. After forty-eight hours, teams present their innovation to a panel of judges that span from Wolters Kluwer executives, customers and industry thought-leaders. In addition to bragging rights, winning teams enter the champion-of-champion competition for an opportunity to move their idea through to the Tax & Accounting iLab for further research and development.

“Our employees must feel empowered to quickly make vital decisions at any given moment, to ensure we help customers when it matters most,” said Karen Abramson, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. “The Code Games create an environment where employees are encouraged to collaborate and compete, which helps drive an agile culture. This event is also fun, smart and encouraging!”

The growth of the Code Games can be attributed to a focused purpose, cross-functional engagement and continued program innovation.

With a focus on helping our customers leverage innovative technologies to strengthen their role as strategic partners to their customers, our Code Game participants remain highly engaged and focused on what matters most Coding is the technical skill to deliver the output of the Code Games, but engagement from multiple functional teams enables problem solving and ideation that deliver tangible results Originally founded in Dallas, this Code Games team has once again found a way to advance the program itself by hosting Tech Talks each day to motivate teams real-time, with cutting-edge conversations from industry thought-leaders

