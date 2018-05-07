Movie Producer Andrea Iervolino Launches ‘TaTaTu’ – a Blockchain Powered Social Entertainment Platform That Rewards Users to Consume Content

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--AMBI Media Group co-founder and CEO is launching a new blockchain based platform intertwining social media activity with entertainment viewing. BG is a global and social entertainment platform through which users are rewarded to watch movies, television episodes and other forms of content, and receive additional rewards from their friends’ viewing.

AMBI Media Group co-founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining the best features from the major VOD platforms and social networks with an innovative system that rewards users for watching videos through the blockchain, TaTaTu is an entertainment platform that incentivizes content consumption by offering digital tokens for views generated both by themselves and from their friends. The token will reward users and allow advertisers to pay for advertising on the platform.

With a team of over 250 developers, as well as a dedicated blockchain team around the world, the TaTaTu platform is a social entertainment platform where users can easily invite their friends via their social media (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp etc) to join TaTaTu, watch and create videos that can be shared with friends, chat with other members, and share the content they like.

The TaTaTu vision is to offer not only movies and videos, but also music, sports, and games, to become a 360-degree entertainment platform that allows both consumers and content creators to monetize their content, and content viewing, transparently.

The AMBI Media Group library will be amongst the first content libraries on offer through TaTaTu. The library consists of an incredibly diverse portfolio of critical hits, commercial blockbusters and cult favorites.

Said Iervolino, “Social networks and entertainment platforms are making huge profit by gathering data from their users and selling to other corporations without rewarding their users. TaTaTu will finally give its users the possibility to be rewarded for their social daily entertainment activity. There is a need for a platform to provide higher levels of transparency to their users, brands and rights holders about the revenues generated and monetization of users. Audiences need free, legal and quality content with a simple user experience.”

Iervolino added, “Our goal is to reach one billion subscribers worldwide in six years to become the first premium advertising platform in the world. Eventually, by developing and nurturing a community of dedicated and engaged users, we want to become the largest internet based social media entertainment studio in the world.”

“Where most content platform business models are based on making the final user pay for content, generating a market for illegal content monetization and therefore less revenues for content owners, TaTaTu is listening to the marketplace and adapting -- giving free access to content and going a step further to reward users with an automatic monetization system.”

THE TATATU VALUE PROPOSITION

Users

Thanks to the blockchain, users finally are rewarded for their social entertainment activity in an open and decentralized way – earning tokens to watch movies and other content for free, and receive additional tokens from the movies and the content consumed by their friends.

Users can engage with their friends and be rewarded for their social media relationships.

Token holders will also take active part in shaping the future of the platform with the possibility to vote which content the platform should provide, in a fully transparent and decentralized way.

Content Owners

Rights holders can finally stop being concerned about piracy. They will monetize every piece of content based on the effective consumption and real views, with transparent and real time financial reporting with their IP recorded on the Blockchain.

Brands

Advertisers can target specific audiences placing their ads on a reliable platform with premium content.

Brands get access to very detailed information about their audience. All user profiles are verified and all the views and engagement metrics are real.

About Andrea Iervolino

Andrea Iervolino is one of the youngest, most dynamic and most accomplished entrepreneurs in the movie business. Since the age of 16 he has produced, financed and distributed over 60 films. At the age of 13, he started his first tech company, selling websites in his hometown of Cassino, Italy. A partner and founder of a number different film enterprises, his major focus is as co-founder of the multi-national AMBI Media Group, a consortium of vertically integrated film development, production, finance and distribution companies owned and operated by Andrea and Monika Bacardi.

Through AMBI, Andrea has emerged as an industry leader and remains dedicated to making and delivering high-end, commercial movies for global audiences. The company, founded by Andrea and Monika 2013, serves as a top-tier supplier of mainstream projects for both the studios and major independent distributors worldwide, while working with top Hollywood talent and international stars.

AMBI, under the direction of Andrea, has quickly emerged as one of the industry’s most prolific financing, production and distribution companies with the capacity to develop, package, finance, produce and sell a broad array of films for worldwide distribution.

Among the films shepherded by Andrea and introduced to the AMBI slate are the father/son stock car racing film "Trading Paint," starring Two-time Oscar® nominee John Travolta, Shania Twain, Toby Sebastian and Michael Madsen; the romantic drama “Best Day of My Life” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, Common and Simon Baker; Lamborghini biopic "Lamborghini – The Legend" starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; the 3D, CGI animated family film "Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad" starring Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco and Anjelica Huston; the revenge thriller "Bent" from Academy Award® winner Bobby Moresco, starring Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia; the heist movie "Finding Steve McQueen," starring Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner and Forest Whitaker, directed by Mark Steven Johnson; the Andrea Bocelli biopic "The Music of Silence", directed by Oscar® nominated Michael Radford and starring Antonio Banderas, Toby Sebastian and Jordi Molla; the psychological thriller "Black Butterfly" starring Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys Meyers; and the faith based children's film "Beyond the Sun," featuring His Holiness Pope Francis.

In 2015, Andrea spearheaded the acquisition of the Exclusive Media Group film library, which gave AMBI an incredibly diverse portfolio of critical hits, commercial blockbusters and cult favorites such as Begin Again, Cruel Intentions, Donnie Darko, End of Watch, Ides of March, Hit & Run, Memento, The Mexican, Parkland, Rush, The Skulls,Sliding Doors, Snitch, Undefeated and The Way Back, to name a few. In addition to the library titles, AMBI now has the rights to a number of titles within EMG’s active movie development slate, as well as all sequel and remake rights to the popular EMG films.

Andrea’s AIC Studio label, a division of AMBI, is the first authentic studio model to operate in Canada as a fully integrated production and distribution company. AIC is a group of Canadian companies specializing in the financing, production, post production and distribution of feature films, animated series and television programs.

Prior to co-founding AMBI, Andrea had many notable production credits early in his career including “The Merchant of Venice,” starring Al Pacino and “Machete,” starring Robert De Niro; these along with dozens more highly successful film and television productions in Italy amounted to a formidable output and reputation that has enabled him to entice many of Hollywood’s biggest names to his projects.

Of Italian-Canadian parentage, Andrea began producing films on powerful social issues distributing into schools, thanks to the Cineschoolday initiative, for which former Italian Prime Minister and Senator for Life, Giulio Andreotti, was a spokesperson. Multi-awarded, Andrea’s most recent accolade is the Honor of Recognition as Ambassador of Italian Cinema in the World at the 2015 Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF). At the 2014 Venice Film Festival he was presented with the coveted Mimmo Rotella Award for Best Producer, for his contributions to the Italian Cinema Industry.

In 2017 the prestigious University of Pisa commissioned and published a biographical book based on Iervolino's life titled "Da Cassino Ad Holliwood".

For more information on Andrea and his complete filmography and body of work, please visit http://www.andreaiervolinoproducer.com/.

