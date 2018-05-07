Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today announced that Abbe Goldstein has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Goldstein succeeds Gabriella Nawi, who recently joined the company’s Personal Insurance finance team. Goldstein will report to Jay S. Benet, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, and will serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

“We’re excited to welcome Abbe, whose deep understanding of the financial services industry and capital markets will make her a great addition to the team,” said Benet. “Abbe’s extensive experience leading investor relations for a number of companies will be key as we continue to communicate our strategic initiatives and the strength of our competitive advantages to the investment community.”

Benet added, “Gabriella has done a tremendous job leading our Investor Relations function and strengthening our relationships with our shareholders and the analyst community over the last decade. She has made invaluable contributions to the company, and we’re pleased we’ll continue to benefit from her insights and leadership in her new role.”

Goldstein joins Travelers as a seasoned investor relations professional with an MBA from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University. She is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society New York and Senior Roundtable of the National Investor Relations Institute.

