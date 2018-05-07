Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Appoints John Wittig to New Chief Transformation Officer Role

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company—today announced that it has appointed John Wittig to the new role of Chief Transformation Officer, effective July 1, 2018. In this role, Mr. Wittig will report to Southern Glazer’s CEO, Wayne Chaplin, and COO, Brad Vassar. He will be responsible for identifying and executing opportunities for profitable growth within Southern Glazer’s existing business units and in yet-untapped markets and product segments.

Southern Glazer’s has established this new role to leverage its broad resources across all functions to accelerate business transformation and improve marketplace competitiveness for the long-term. This includes identifying opportunities to apply state-of-the-art technology to drive efficiencies and accelerate growth as the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

Mr. Wittig most recently held the role of President, East Region, for Southern Glazer’s. Gene Sullivan, currently the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida, will replace Mr. Wittig in this role, with responsibility for overseeing the Company’s operations in eight Eastern U.S. markets and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mr. Wittig and Mr. Sullivan will be working closely together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities leading up to a transition on July 1. A replacement for the Executive Vice President & General Manager of Florida position will be announced in early June.

“John is a trusted and respected leader and highly-effective team builder,” said Wayne Chaplin. “In addition to his in-depth experience, these leadership qualities make him the ideal person to drive transformational change that will best position Southern Glazer’s for the future. We are also very lucky to have Gene, a proven leader with the company for 28 years, ready to step up and into the Regional President role.”

“John has a proven track record of facilitating change and driving long-term, sustainable business results,” commented Brad Vassar. “His diverse experience across multiple functions and disciplines in the beverage alcohol industry will be invaluable as he helps Southern Glazer’s leaders design and deploy transformational initiatives for the organization. Gene is a valued member of the East Region leadership team, with an outstanding track record managing the important Florida market. I am confident he’ll do a fantastic job building on John’s success and taking the performance of the East Region to the next level.”

Mr. Wittig, prior to his role as President of Southern Glazer’s East Region, served as Executive Vice President, General Manager of Southern Wine & Spirits of Florida. Before that, Mr. Wittig served as Executive Vice President, General Manager of the Company’s South Florida division and of its Nevada division. Before joining Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Mr. Wittig held various sales management positions in his 33 years in the beverage alcohol industry. This experience included 16 years with Seagram’s in the company’s corporate management program, which required various cross-functional roles and a period in their global management program.

Before his current role as Executive Vice President, General Manager of Florida, Mr. Sullivan was Executive Vice President, General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Coastal Wine & Spirits sales division from June 1, 2010 until March 1, 2016. Prior to that post, Mr. Sullivan was Vice President, General Manager, Central Division of Southern Wine & Spirits of Florida from 2005 to 2010. In 2003, he was promoted to General Sales Manager for Wine and Spirits in the South Florida division. Sullivan began his career with the Company in 1990 as a sales representative in the Orlando market.

