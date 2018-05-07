Amazon and Whole Foods Market to Offer Lower Prices on Tulips for Mother’s Day

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Just in time for Mother’s Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering customers in the U.S. and Canada a special discount on tulips. Beginning May 9 through May 15, shoppers will be able to purchase 20-stem tulip bouquets at the reduced price of $15 in the U.S. and $18 in Canada. Prime members will save even more, at $10 in the U.S. and $12 in Canada, while supplies last. For more details about this promotion visit www.wfm.com/tulips.

“Whole Foods Market is known for having a great selection of freshly cut flowers and pre-made floral arrangements, and our tulips are a consistent crowd pleaser,” said A.C. Gallo, President and Chief Operating Officer at Whole Foods Market. “This is just another example of the great savings we continue to offer shoppers and Prime members in partnership with Amazon.”

Promotional pricing applies to 20-stem single color tulip bouquets. Customers can also include bear grass at no added cost, creating a lush, beautiful bouquet that mom will love. Color assortments and selections may vary by store.

“Every single day we want to make Prime members’ lives a little better, more convenient and more fun – especially on days like Mother’s Day, when we get to honor the unique women in our lives,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “We love the idea of spreading joy this Mother’s Day with beautiful Whole Foods Market tulips.”

After picking up their favorite tulip assortment, customers can also find other gifts and treats for mom, such as Aura Cacia essential oils or Giovanni’s botanical hair care products. If mom is more food-focused, pick up dinner and toast her with a glass of the zesty Camino Calixo Cava Brut Rosé or a mocktail featuring Whole Foods Market Organic Lemon Elderflower Italian Soda. Both beverages have bright citrusy and floral flavors, pairing perfectly with lighter dishes that might be served during any Mother’s Day celebration.

Amazon also has millions of gifts just as unique as mom: handmade gifts by local artisans, bath and body products, fashion finds including clothing, jewelry and bags, and of course traditional gifts like chocolates too. For more ideas to inspire on this Mother’s Day, visit www.amazon.com/mothersday.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shipping, shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items, Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, and two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.

