Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today announced that its Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ has been selected as a Consumers Digest Best Buy. Cooper’s most advanced all-season high performance tire, the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 earned the distinction as a product that ranks highly in terms of performance, features, expected tread life and warranty. Consumers Digest editors commented that the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 “delivers the best braking and wet traction of the performance car tires that we evaluated in this price range.” The tire’s review can be seen online at consumersdigest.com.

Cooper Tire’s high performance Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ has been rated a Consumers Digest Best Buy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 features a tread compound and design delivering a host of innovative features to create grip, stability and durability. Whether on dry or wet pavement, or even in light snow conditions, the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 is an all-season tire with performance worthy of the high performance tire category. The tire has been designed with more rubber on the outside shoulder to provide stability during cornering maneuvers and reduce tire noise, as well as full-depth 3D sipes that go deep into the tread element for longer-lasting biting edges. It also includes Cooper’s innovative Wear Square™, an exclusive visual indicator on the tire that allows drivers to assess remaining tread life.

“Earning a Consumers Digest Best Buy award for the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 is an honor and a testament to the performance offered by this innovative, technologically advanced tire,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management for North America. “The Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 provides incredible grip, holding the road at up to 1g in tight corners, making it a tire that delivers on the highest expectations of the most discerning drivers.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

