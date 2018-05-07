Verscend Extends Rapid Medical Record Retrieval to Law Firms Through Partnership with TrialWorks and Needles

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Verscend), a leader in data-driven healthcare solutions, has extended its partnership with Trialworks LLC, owner of the TrialWorks and Needles case management platforms, to enable attorneys to retrieve medical record information from within these solutions. Integration between these solutions and Verscend’s Medical Record Retrieval service allows attorneys to manage the entire retrieval process and receive status updates for each request directly in either solution, without cumbersome paperwork or phone calls. This seamless workflow decreases the time to retrieve medical records, reduces paralegal time and expense, and eliminates storage costs by creating searchable digital records.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005167/en/

“Obtaining medical records is both time-sensitive and costly for healthcare organizations, law firms, and other businesses,” explained Emad Rizk, M.D., president and CEO of Verscend. “For the legal industry, the partnership between Verscend and Trialworks LLC creates an elegant approach to reducing both time and expense, pairing up Trialworks’ industry-leading case management workflow solutions with Verscend’s expert medical record retrieval services.”

To order medical records in TrialWorks or Needles, legal staff initiate a request, enter details such as the healthcare provider and date of treatment, and upload a scanned medical authorization form. The request is then automatically sent to Verscend, which retrieves, digitizes, and indexes the information. Legal staff can check the status of the request at any time or even cancel it directly in the software. In this manner, attorneys can submit high volumes of record requests with minimal effort, establishing billable and direct-bill expenses. In addition, having access to searchable records allows law firms to retrieve the medical information they need as quickly as possible.

“Verscend’s experience retrieving and processing millions of records each year and its high retrieval success rate enable our customers to do their jobs far more efficiently,” said Giorgio Garrido, director of business development and head of strategic partnerships for Trialworks LLC. “Given Verscend is a market leader in record retrieval, we know it is the right partner to help us deliver the best possible retrieval solution to our clients.”

About Verscend Technologies, Inc.

Verscend Technologies (formerly Verisk Health) drives better healthcare outcomes through data analytics, supporting payers' financial performance and quality improvement initiatives. Our Payment Accuracy, Risk Adjustment, and Quality and Performance solutions help organizations utilize their data so they can efficiently and cost-effectively succeed in the new era of healthcare. Learn more at www.verscend.com.

About Trialworks LLC

Trialworks LLC is the parent company of TrialWorks and Needles, two of the most trusted case management brands in the legal software industry. With a combined 55 years of operating history, these solutions have been developed by experienced legal and technology professionals who know your practice. Over 2,500 law firms rely on TrialWorks and Needles software to manage their cases from intake to resolution. Learn more at www.trialworks.com and www.needles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005167/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Verscend Technologies

Jeffrey Robinson, 781-693-3717

Jeffrey.Robinson@verscend.com

Business Contacts:

Verscend Technologies

Tim Olsen, 801-545-3785

Tim.Olsen@verscend.com

or

Trialworks LLC

Giorgio Garrido, 305-357-6500

Giorgio@trialworks.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Verscend Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/07/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/07/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005167/en