Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today announced the availability of a compact and highly-integrated USB-C controller optimized for passive Thunderbolt and non-Thunderbolt USB-C cables. The EZ-PD™ CMG1 single-chip solution enhances robustness while reducing bill-of-material costs by integrating high-voltage short protection and system-level electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection. The controller is fully compliant to the USB Type-C 1.3 specification, ensuring a plug-and-play user experience with the multiple protocols supported by USB-C, along with the fast charging of the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 standard. EZ-PD CMG1 controller is available in a tiny chip-scale package measuring 1.85-mm 2 that is ideal for 2.4-mm thin USB-C cable connectors. More information on the EZ-PD CMG1 controller is available at www.cypress.com/cmg1.

“As the number of PCs, smartphones and peripherals with USB-C ports grows quickly to add the universal connectivity and fast charging capability that consumers want, the demand for certified USB-C cables is growing even faster,” said Ajay Srikrishna, vice president of the Wired Connectivity Business Unit at Cypress. “Cypress is the market leader in USB and has established a leadership position for USB-C cables with our EZ-PD CCG2 controller, and we are building on this success with our new EZ-PD CMG1 controller, delivering a more optimized and robust solution, in a smaller form factor, for USB-C cables.”

The EZ-PD CMG1 controller protects its CC and VCONN pins against accidental shorts to high-voltage VBUS, which may go to 20V or higher. The controller offers an operation range down to 2.7V, enabling a USB-C cable to be powered by a single-cell, battery-operated system without a need for voltage boost. This capability is required to meet the latest USB Type-C 1.3 specification requirements. CMG1 contains nonvolatile memory to enable customers to customize cable parameters and comes with a manufacturing tool kit that may be integrated into customers’ manufacturing flow.

Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio was the industry’s first to support the USB PD 3.0 specification, enabling more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress introduced the EZ-PD CCG2 controller as the industry’s smallest one-chip, programmable PD controller that supports downstream facing port (DFP), upstream facing port (UFP) and dual role port (DRP) applications. CCG2 has seen widespread adoption in PCs, mobile devices, chargers and electronically-marked cables. Cypress also offers an automotive-grade EZ-PD CCG2 controller to bring the same plug-and-play USB-C user experience to cars.

In addition to CCG2, Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio of USB-C controllers includes CCG1, the world’s first programmable USB-C controller, CCG3, the market’s most integrated programmable USB-C solution, CCG4, the world’s first two-port USB-C solution, CCG3PA, the market’s most highly-integrated programmable USB-C controller optimized for USB-C power sources, and CCG5, the industry’s first two-port USB-C controller that supports the Thunderbolt alternate mode. The EZ-PD portfolio was the first to support the latest USB PD 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices.

The USB Type-C and Power Delivery standards are gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, and the ability to transmit multiple protocols and deliver up to 100 Watts of power. The USB Type-C standard’s 2.4-mm-high connector plug is significantly smaller than the current 4.5-mm USB Standard-A connector. More info on Cypress’ USB-C and USB-PD solutions is available at www.cypress.com/Type-C.

The EZ-PD CMG1 controller is now sampling in 9-ball wafer-level chip-scale package. The controller will be in production in the second quarter of 2018.

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

