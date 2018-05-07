Northwest Federal Secures Naming Rights to Potomac Nationals’ Field

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Northwest Federal Credit Union has signed a partnership deal with Minor League Baseball team, the Potomac Nationals, that includes the naming of Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. Along with field naming rights, the credit union is now the “Official Credit Union” of the Potomac Nationals.

Jeff Bentley and Lani Silber Weiss, President/COO of the Potomac Nationals (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to be the official credit union for the Potomac Nationals, and to partner with this great organization, which has long-standing roots in the communities that we serve," said Northwest Federal Credit Union President and CEO, Jeff Bentley. "With our Manassas branch located right around the corner, we plan to enjoy P-Nats games with our members and employees on a regular basis in the family-friendly stadium."

Among other activities, Northwest Federal will partner with the Potomac Nationals on specialty-themed jersey auctions, each benefitting local non-profit organizations as part of the credit union’s community outreach program.

“Northwest Federal Credit Union shares that same commitment to our community, and we look forward to many years of working together as partners, where our friends, fans, and customers will continue to earn our trust, and favor our brands, through expanded personal and business relationships,” said Potomac Nationals Chairman & CEO Art Silber.

About the Potomac Nationals

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2018 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

