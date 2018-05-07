Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;90;78;Couple of t-storms;89;79;SSW;9;76%;78%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;97;78;Sunny and very warm;103;79;NE;7;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A shower;74;57;Partly sunny;73;57;WSW;12;59%;44%;9

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the a.m.;66;57;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;NNW;6;80%;66%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunlit and pleasant;76;55;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;S;10;51%;1%;6

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;50;36;Mostly cloudy;56;44;ENE;7;52%;30%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;89;64;Clouds and sun, warm;93;68;SE;8;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and breezy;54;41;Inc. clouds;58;37;NNE;11;50%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;68;Partly sunny;89;68;ENE;11;61%;11%;4

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;73;62;A shower or t-storm;76;59;S;7;65%;82%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;57;Mostly sunny;66;58;WSW;11;61%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;86;66;WSW;16;47%;41%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;92;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;WNW;5;77%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;WNW;8;61%;69%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;92;78;Partly sunny;95;80;S;7;65%;34%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;69;59;Partly sunny;68;58;WSW;6;79%;42%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Partial sunshine;81;55;S;9;24%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;77;52;Periods of sun;75;52;WSW;5;42%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;Mostly sunny;76;57;E;6;51%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;50;Showers and t-storms;62;50;NNW;4;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;Partly sunny;81;57;ESE;7;54%;9%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NW;8;51%;83%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;NE;5;55%;2%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;79;53;Rain ending;76;58;NE;6;51%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;77;55;Showers and t-storms;75;54;NNE;8;50%;84%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;74;66;Showers and t-storms;72;67;NE;9;79%;82%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Couple of t-storms;85;64;Couple of t-storms;86;65;WSW;5;48%;77%;9

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;70;56;Clouds breaking;63;50;NNE;21;73%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;Sunny and nice;86;63;NNW;8;25%;5%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;73;56;Cooler;62;56;NW;25;61%;27%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;67;A t-storm in spots;79;67;ESE;4;59%;65%;9

Chennai, India;Warm with hazy sun;99;85;Hazy sunshine;99;85;S;9;59%;23%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;65;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;SE;8;45%;13%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SSE;7;76%;76%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;65;47;Partly sunny;65;50;ESE;9;61%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;74;66;Clouds and sun, nice;74;67;N;14;85%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;70;S;11;40%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;75;Mostly cloudy;82;75;S;10;88%;58%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;104;77;A strong t-storm;94;76;N;9;42%;42%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;53;Sunshine and nice;80;50;WSW;7;24%;3%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;87;80;Warmer with some sun;98;81;SSE;10;68%;30%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;73;Mostly sunny, nice;92;74;SSE;5;57%;35%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;48;A little a.m. rain;59;44;WSW;15;72%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;74;52;Sunny and delightful;79;52;NNE;5;30%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;69;60;Periods of sunshine;72;61;WSW;12;75%;33%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Unseasonably hot;99;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;6;72%;84%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;Sunny and beautiful;76;46;ESE;5;42%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;ENE;8;61%;17%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;68;45;Partial sunshine;59;40;NNW;7;59%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A downpour;92;81;SSE;6;75%;67%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SSE;5;77%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;81;72;A morning shower;80;71;ENE;16;61%;55%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;104;78;Hazy sun;101;77;S;6;28%;12%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;80;67;Sun and clouds;84;67;NE;8;52%;13%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;66;59;Brief a.m. showers;66;60;WNW;9;87%;89%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;93;76;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ESE;6;67%;58%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;105;86;Sunny and not as hot;95;81;N;15;49%;6%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Sunny and nice;71;47;NW;6;40%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;76;50;Mostly sunny;78;49;NNE;5;29%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;81;Sunny, breezy, nice;95;82;W;14;60%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;84;61;A t-storm in spots;85;61;SSE;7;53%;55%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;Mostly sunny, warm;110;81;W;11;13%;5%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;74;58;A t-storm in spots;83;57;E;10;43%;42%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;82;77;Showers and t-storms;85;78;ESE;14;74%;76%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;89;73;Couple of t-storms;87;73;S;6;73%;71%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;82;Hazy sun and hot;105;82;SSW;11;58%;7%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;E;4;72%;56%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun;57;34;Partly sunny;58;32;ENE;7;53%;55%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Couple of t-storms;90;77;Couple of t-storms;89;78;SW;7;75%;71%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;72;64;Sun and some clouds;71;65;SSE;7;77%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;79;58;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;NNW;11;67%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;A t-storm around;78;50;WNW;7;54%;41%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;78;56;Partly sunny;79;61;SSW;6;52%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Couple of t-storms;89;77;Couple of t-storms;88;77;SSW;6;74%;71%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;76;56;A shower or t-storm;79;56;NE;4;58%;80%;9

Male, Maldives;A morning t-storm;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;NW;10;71%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NNE;4;82%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;81;A shower in the p.m.;96;81;S;5;51%;67%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;67;54;Clearing;63;48;NNE;6;65%;28%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;54;A t-storm in spots;72;54;SSW;5;50%;64%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Spotty showers;86;73;NNE;9;61%;84%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;Mostly sunny;75;51;NE;9;50%;3%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;Partly sunny;87;79;S;9;73%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;72;62;A p.m. t-storm;71;64;NE;8;69%;99%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;57;41;Sunny and warmer;69;48;N;3;39%;7%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;68;48;Increasing clouds;74;51;NNE;5;51%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Hazy sun;91;82;W;8;65%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;74;59;A little a.m. rain;74;61;E;8;73%;83%;8

New York, United States;Warmer;71;51;Partly sunny;69;52;ESE;8;55%;4%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;80;62;A few showers;74;60;W;7;63%;78%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;44;37;A little p.m. rain;42;28;NNW;15;89%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;73;60;Periods of rain;68;55;NNE;8;69%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;70;46;Partly sunny;68;44;SSE;7;64%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;36;Warmer with sunshine;71;42;SW;10;40%;12%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;77;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;ESE;7;78%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;10;75%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;85;74;Morning showers;85;74;ENE;8;76%;74%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;NNW;5;57%;13%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;SE;10;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;Some sun, a t-storm;95;79;SW;7;70%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;9;75%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;5;55%;65%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;73;48;Partly sunny;74;55;ENE;8;38%;42%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;85;50;Not as warm;72;43;E;8;46%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;62;54;Downpours;63;53;SSW;6;78%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;68;56;A morning shower;69;57;SW;6;75%;63%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;SSE;8;71%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;46;42;Rain and drizzle;48;42;SSE;9;73%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;71;48;Partial sunshine;67;48;NE;4;58%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon showers;79;70;A few showers;78;69;NE;6;79%;96%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up, warm;101;81;Mostly sunny and hot;107;83;S;15;8%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;74;59;A shower or t-storm;74;59;SW;5;81%;67%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;63;44;Clouds and sun;60;41;NE;8;61%;1%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;66;52;Partly cloudy;66;55;W;12;73%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;85;64;A t-storm in spots;84;61;ENE;6;64%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower in places;83;75;ESE;13;72%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;NNW;5;84%;69%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;50;Partly sunny;84;52;NW;5;19%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;A passing shower;66;48;Partial sunshine;68;48;WSW;5;60%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;72;A t-storm in spots;83;72;E;7;74%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;53;Clouds and sun;74;52;NW;8;71%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;70;53;Partial sunshine;74;53;SSW;6;65%;90%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with clearing;79;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;ENE;6;53%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;72;61;Nice with some sun;75;59;E;10;55%;1%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;92;81;Partly sunny, warm;92;82;ESE;8;65%;41%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;73;52;A shower or t-storm;72;50;SE;6;65%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;83;75;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;E;14;69%;68%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;74;47;Clouds and sun, mild;70;46;S;6;51%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;Partly sunny;76;59;NNW;8;48%;2%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;Showers and t-storms;83;70;NE;9;81%;91%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;66;43;Sun and some clouds;60;42;E;8;59%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Mostly sunny;85;59;E;5;25%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;82;57;Afternoon showers;77;57;NNE;9;55%;91%;7

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;84;64;Mainly cloudy;82;66;NW;6;27%;63%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Partly sunny;76;65;WSW;13;44%;66%;7

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;62;Showers and t-storms;74;60;SE;4;69%;85%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;63;55;Rain and drizzle;59;51;NE;13;71%;88%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;52;40;Plenty of sunshine;56;43;ENE;4;55%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;Plenty of sunshine;81;64;E;14;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;NW;6;61%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and warmer;82;44;Not as warm;70;31;NW;8;21%;60%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;51;Some sun;71;55;ESE;4;51%;81%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;76;50;Showers and t-storms;73;52;E;7;51%;84%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;93;76;Some sun, very hot;97;76;SW;5;58%;72%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;72;47;Partly sunny;75;51;NE;7;49%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, nice and warm;74;50;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;ENE;12;43%;11%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;60;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;55;NW;19;72%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;100;80;W;6;52%;17%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;79;56;Showers and t-storms;73;49;ENE;5;54%;81%;8

