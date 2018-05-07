Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--Caveman Foods, an innovator and leading producer of healthy snacks, announced today that it has appointed former Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) executive and global CPG veteran Jeff Hansberry as President and CEO.

“Jeff is an instrumental addition to the Caveman Foods team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Pat O’Dea, Executive Chairman of Caveman Foods. “As we continue to build excitement and momentum around Caveman Foods, Jeff’s global perspective and experience building and scaling emerging brands will be invaluable to our business.”

“I am very excited to join Caveman Foods as we continue to build the brand’s leadership position in the fast-growing healthy snacks category,” said Hansberry. “The company’s purpose-driven commitment to encourage and inspire healthier eating through delicious Paleo snacks is a source of personal inspiration.”

Hansberry joins Caveman Foods with over 25 years of CPG food & beverage experience in sales, marketing and general management in the U.S. and abroad. Most recently, Hansberry served as the President and Chief Commercial Officer at Advantage Solutions, a leading sales and marketing agency, where he was responsible for enterprise strategy and growth. Prior to Advantage, he served in a number of senior executive roles at Starbucks between 2010 and 2016, first as President of Global Channel Development, then as President of Asia Pacific and finally as the President of Evolution Fresh, the pioneer of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

Prior to Starbucks, Hansberry spent five years with E&J Gallo Winery, where he was responsible for leading the company’s flagship popular-priced brand portfolio. His background also includes 17 years at Procter & Gamble where he held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Hansberry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Master of Business Administration from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

About Caveman

Caveman Foods is an innovator and a leading producer of delicious, Paleo Snacks. We are on a mission to Encourage and InspireHealthier Eating Through Delicious Paleo snacks! We do this by offering a family of products including Caveman Nutrition Bars, Chicken Jerky, Bites and Primal Bars. At Caveman Foods, we believe in helping people make small sustainable changes that enable them to eat, feel and live better without sacrificing the most important part of snacking, TASTE. For more information, please visit us at www.cavemanfoods.com.

