Mycoplasma Testing Market Grows Due to Increasing Focus on R&D of Biopharmaceuticals | Technavio

The growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. There are increasing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships among the CROs, and between CROs and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Traditionally clinical researches were conducted in-house by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. But, because of complex safety protocols, stringent government regulatory requirement, and dynamic changes in the clinical trial demographics, the companies are outsourcing clinical trials to CROs. The partnerships with CROs are important for industries such as pharma, biotech, and medtech to test, refine, and market the latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products. Collaboration between CROs and pharmaceutical companies can significantly contribute to increasing R&D activities of the companies.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals

New class therapeutics such as cell therapy and gene therapy is gaining popularity as a novel treatment for many chronic and acute diseases. Thus, many pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are concentrating on the R&D of these products owing to their huge market potential. The cell therapy process involves cell disassociation from the patient and developing cell culture outside the human body. The cell therapy products witness certain challenges during their manufacturing processes such as issues with the sterilization of all the products and storage issues because of which at times, it is immediately injected into patients.

Common mycoplasma species such as Acholeplasma laidlawii, Mycoplasma arginini, Mycoplasma bovis, Mycoplasma fermentans, and Mycoplasma salivarium are detected as contamination in cell cultures and the biopharmaceutical processes. Such contamination in the manufacturing process affects the product quality, lowers the expression level, and reduces the production yield. Furthermore, a product developed with mycoplasma contamination triggers serious side effects in humans. Rapid mycoplasma test kits are commercially available in the market that can be used in research labs and biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies for cell line qualification and in-process monitoring.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Mycoplasma contamination is a serious issue for biomedical research laboratories, which are involved in the development of cell-derived biological and pharmaceutical products. The contamination of mycoplasma can cause bacterial infection in geriatric, pediatric, and immunocompromised patients. Thus, it is extremely important for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct mycoplasma testing for various research activities performed by them.”

Global mycoplasma testing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (systems and consumables), end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, cell banks, and academic research institutes), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, contributing to around 42% of the market share. This was due to the increasing R&D investments for their product development.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global mycoplasma testing market, accounting for a share of approximately 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. But, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors such as the increasing adoption of mycoplasma testing products by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing funding for R&D of biopharmaceutical products in these geographies is driving the growth of the global mycoplasma testing market.

