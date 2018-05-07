POPCHAIN, Changer of Digital Content Distribution Sector

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 7, 2018--POPCHAIN Foundation announced that the leading public blockchain project in the digital entertainment industry, POPCHAIN runs on the concept of “blockchain+sharing economy” and taps the market through digital content distribution. It aims to break the content monopoly, slash the distribution cost and let content makers profit more and consumers save more money on content.

Entertainment digital content is a thriving industry with a market size, according to Technavio’s estimation, well expected to reach $121 billion. However, the market is by no means free of problems: content distribution is almost monopolized by entertainment giants; the reward of authors is seriously unbalanced; IP infringement cases happen frequently; and the virtual asset trade lacks a credit mechanism. POPCHAIN’s new generation of digital content distribution system, based on blockchain 3.0, shares earnings according to each party’s contribution, breaking away from the distributor-centered traditional distribution structure.

POPCHAIN has both proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-service (PoSe) mechanisms and uses the exclusive POP domain system. Combined with its AI capability and POPBOX – a CDN tailored for Korean market, it will finally revive the whole ecosystem through Token-POPCHAIN CASH (PCH).

PoW is a kind of mining mechanism, through which miners can earn tokens by using CryptoPop. PoSe is a kind of CDN mechanism in which users’ income depends on the quantity and quality of the service they provide. Users can buy POPBOX and POPCHAIN CASH to watch videos while they can also earn rewards by providing storage and network bandwidth needed by games and live streaming. In addition, to guarantee the high performance and scalability, POPCHAIN employs the smart distribution technology, the side chain technology, smart contract and AI.

In the next season, POPCHAIN will launch the main network and partner with Korea’s leading content supplier to promote POPBOX. Meanwhile, utilizing Korea’s high-quality content, POPCHAIN will be actively seeking partners in Japan, China , Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan, and launch customized hardware and blockchain solutions.

As the POPCHAIN project rolls out in a rapid speed, it will soon become a changer in the entertainment digital distribution industry.

