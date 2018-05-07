China, Indonesia discuss ways to boost trade relations

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo share a light moment as they hold the mascots of the 2018 Asian Games, from lef
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo share a light moment as they hold the mascots of the 2018 Asian Games
BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is hosting China's premier and the two have overseen the signing of several memorandums aimed at boosting trade between the nations.
After meeting with Premier Li Keqiang on Monday at the ornate presidential palace in Bogor, Jokowi said two countries of their sizes should be able to provide benefits for peace, stability and the welfare of the world. China is the world's most populous country and Indonesia is the fourth most populous.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and China is its largest trading partner.
Jokowi said China agreed to import an additional 500,000 tons of Indonesian palm oil.