Indonesian student group to hold sports week, gala dinner this weekend in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Indonesian Student Association (PERPITA) in Taiwan will be holding its "POP Sports Week and Gala Dinner," from May 12 – 13 in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu City.

The sports week, which is called "POP," will take place at National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu. This year, there will be futsal, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, chess, badminton, and also dodge ball competitions. The first round of competitions will be held on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the final round is on May 13.

Meanwhile, the PERPITA Gala Dinner is a dinner for Indonesian students all over Taiwan. It is held every year, and the theme for this year is "A Sky Full Of Stars." This year’s gala dinner will be held on May 12 and will be located at the Fish Pond restaurant in Hsinchu. Registration will start at 5 p.m., and the dinner will begin shortly at 6 p.m. The event will include two special song performances from Poppy n Friends and Fxpdeddi, and also a dance performance from Eclipse.

In addition to food, games, and performances, there are a lot of door prizes waiting to be won. Some of them include an iPhone 6, Xiaomi A1, JBL Go Speaker, NT$10,000 in cash, Fujifilm InstaX Mini 9, and much more.



Photo from last year's Gala Dinner. (Photo by PERPITA)

Besides getting to know new people from different cities in Taiwan and also to expand more connections, the PERPITA Gala Dinner is also a chance for Indonesian students to choose a new president of PERPITA 2018 – 2019. It is the time for Nathasya Octaviani, the president of PERPITA 2017 – 2018 to retire from her position and give it to the next chosen candidate from the committee.

The registration period for both of the events were open from April 1 to April 25. However, as for the Gala Dinner, people can still go and register themselves on the spot starting from 5.30 p.m. on May 12.

The events are free for those who join the PERPITA VIP membership. For the non-VIP members who want to compete at POP sports week, they need to pay NT$200 to register themselves for a maximum of two types of sports competitions. As for the Gala Dinner, the cost is NT$600.



Photo from last year's POP event. (Photo by PERPITA)

PERPITA is a non profit organization which is comprised of Indonesians students who live in Taiwan. PERPITA was first established in 1960 at National Chengkung University to connect and help the Indonesians students in Taiwan.

It started off with 35 students and now it has more than 800 members. PERPITA has three large annual gatherings, including POP Sports Week and Gala Dinner, which are always held during spring, and Matabaru, a two-day and one-night camp, which is always held during the fall.

Event Dates:

POP Sports Week: May 12 – 13 (Saturday and Sunday)

Gala Dinner: May 12 (Saturday)

Event time:

POP: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gala Dinner: 5 p.m. until finish

Address:

POP: National Chiao Tung University (交通大學)

No. 1001, Daxue Road, East District, Hsinchu City, 30010 (新竹市大學路1001號)

Gala Dinner: Fish Pond (漁池宴會館)

No. 362, Niubu East Road, Xiangshan District (新竹市香山區牛埔東路362號)

For more information about the events, please visit PERPITA’s website.