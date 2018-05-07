Taiwan Overseas Community Affairs Council to station representative in Osaka, Japan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council announced Monday that it will send one representative to be stationed in Osaka, Japan, in June, to serve compatriots living in west Japan.

Responsible for offering liaison services to overseas Taiwanese communities, the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) has dispatched secretaries to cities across the globe with large overseas Taiwanese communities, including Tokyo, where a representative currently serves people living in east Japan.

OCAC said that Taiwan is geographically adjacent to Japan, with a large number of fellow citizens living and working in the country, while there is only one representative serving in the east. In a recent visit to Kansai region of Japan, OCAC Minister Wu Hsin-hsing received a request from Taiwanese communities to add a new office to better serve Taiwanese citizens living in the region along with their business operations.

The request led to the decision to send a representative in Osaka, a large port city and commercial center in the Kansai region of Japan.

The name of the new overseas secretary for Osaka has yet to be revealed. The currently existing overseas secretary representing OCAC in Japan is located in Tokyo and is under the jurisdiction of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Japan, Taiwan's de-facto embassy in the country.