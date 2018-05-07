Chosun Ilbo: Singapore most likely to host Trump-Kim summit

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to Chosun Ilbo, Singapore is the "strongest" candidate to hold the historic first meeting between the President of United States Donald Trump and North Korean political leader Kim Jong Un.

Chosun Ilbo reported on May 5 that although Singapore is most likely to be hosting the summit, Trump may also change his plans and choose Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone(DMZ) at the last minute. It is also reported that the Trump-Kim summit would most likely be held in the third week of June, after Trump attends the G-7 Summit slated for June 8 to 9 in Quebec, Canada.

The main reason why Singapore is the strongest candidate is for its neutrality, efficiency and the high degree of public security, and it has hosted many top-level meetings. This includes the summit between China's President Xi Jin-ping and former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou in 2015.

Also, both the United States of America and North Korea have embassies in Singapore, making it easier for their officials to prepare for the summit.

However, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, however, said on April 28 that Singapore has yet to receive any formal invitations or request to host the Trump-Kim summit.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are expected to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea during their meeting, which comes weeks after Kim Jong Un traveled to the truce village of Panmunjom located in the North-South border to meet South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Mongolia is also a possible candidate to host the summit as it has diplomatic ties with both the US and North Korea and Kim Jong Un can travel there in his bulletproof train.