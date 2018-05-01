TRA announces midsummer train special 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) announced May 5 the relaunch of the midsummer special train route, the CT273 train "Midsummer Formosa Line" (2018仲夏寶島號), on June 23.

The CT273 steam locomotive summer tour along Taiwan's east coast was first launched in 2014 and has been a resounding hit every year since. The luxury train passes through Fulien near Hualien, Chihshang near Taitung, and Kuanshan near Taitung, according to a press release issued by the TRA.

The train has six passenger cars and in 2017 won two design awards.

The CT273 will make three tours this summer, first departing on June 23, then June 30 and lastly July 7.

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 9 a.m