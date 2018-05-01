US military bans sale of Huawei, ZTE products, considered 'risk' to US Dept. of Defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the Trump administration considers executive action targeting Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE, the U.S. military has taken its own initiative and last week decided to completely ban the sale of Chinese made smartphones and IT products on American bases.



The Pentagon last week announced that all U.S. military bases will prohibit the sale of all smartphones, modems, and personal wi-fi hotspots produced by Chinese companies Huawei Co. Ltd. and ZTE Corp.



The Pentagon said the devices represent an “unacceptable risk” to national security, and reports say that the U.S. military is also considering an official advisory for all service personnel.

Maj. David W. Eastburn, a spokesman for the U.S. military was quoted by Govt. Technology Magazine as saying “Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to department’s personnel, information and mission… For security reasons, I can’t get into the technical aspects of potential threats.”

It has come to light in recent weeks that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Chinese telecom firms, and that Huawei in particular is suspected of violating Iran sanctions.



ZTE has previously violated Iran sanctions, and as a result, was forced to pay a fine of US$900 million, and no U.S. firm is allowed to provide the company with any components for seven years.



Chinese telecom companies have been under suspicion by U.S. lawmakers for years, with a congressional order in 2012 that banned both Huawei and ZTE from competing for telecom infrastructure projects in the United States, reports Info-security Magazine.



Since 2012, various telecom companies and retail stores have ceased to do business with the Chinese firms.



Although, the current investigation of the FBI is ostensibly about the sanctions violations, there are rumors of other concurrent investigations in Washington into espionage activities, suggesting Beijing has been using Huawei and ZTE technology to conduct spying abroad.



Republican senators Tom cotton and Marco Rubio, who are both on the Senate Intelligence Committee, co-sponsored a bill in the U.S. Senate in February that would forbid any U.S. government agency from contracting with any company that uses services or equipment provided by Huawei and ZTE.



Rubio has said previously that “this is a dangerous national security threat to the U.S.”



Senator Cotton expressed his support for the Pentagon’s decision saying “We should continue working toward zero use of Huawei and ZTE products in the U.S., but this a good step.”

The most recent announcement from the Pentagon is a likely indication that more announcements and orders targeting the Chinese telecom companies will be forthcoming.