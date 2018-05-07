Hyperrealistic art exhibition kicks off at Yu-Hsiu Museum of Art in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A contemporary realist art exhibition featuring hyperrealistic sculptures by Australian artist Sam Jinks kicked off on Saturday, May 5 and will be exhibited until August 26 at the Yu-Hsiu Museum of Art in Nantou County.

Titled "Transition," the exhibition showcases five pieces of Jinks’ work made over the last decade. The artist uses fiberglass and polyester resin to create human sculptures, which are famous for their hyperrealistic details, such as the skin, veins, and exquisite pores.

The size of his works are usually one third or two thirds the size of a regular human. He hopes that his works can present elegance and balance, as well as give the audiences the illusion that they are viewing the works in their dreams.

Sam Jinks started making art in his free time when he worked as a commercial sculptor for film and television. He became a full-time artist ten years ago and his works have since been exhibited at various prestigious venues, including the Venice Biennale, and the National Gallery of Australia.

Recently, Jinks has been working with a robotics engineering company to provide the “skin” for humanoid robots. In the near future, robots will be more realistic and exude a more vivid sense of warmth and humanity, noted Lee Chu-hsin, the director of Yu-Hsiu Museum.