Namie Amuro: Next Stop, Taiwan 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- J-pop superstar singer Namie Amuro will soon be heading to Taiwan for her Namie Amuro Final Tour on May 19 and May 20.

She uploaded pictures of her with the crew on SNS saying," The 4 days of performance has ended. Thank you for coming. And to the fans in Taiwan, I am coming over soon. Let's create memories together."

Shortly before her 40th birthday on September 16 last year, Amuro announced that she would retire from music after completing one final tour. Her tour will conclude in June at the Tokyo Dome.

Amuro's fans in Taiwan have prepared a series of events for the concert. This includes the Sing-along at the song "Hero" and the light-up session at Taipei 101.