Yunlin county in western Taiwan welcomes Mother’s Day with button sewing competition  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Yunlin County welcomed the fast-approaching Mother's Day with an amusing competition of threading needles and sewing buttons (穿針引線縫鈕釦), with the county's magistrate even joining in the event.

On May 7, Yunlin citizens were invited to participate in a button sewing competition held by county's government. Males and females teamed up in groups of two, facing each other and then tried to sew as many buttons as possible in a given amount of time.

The day even included the special participation of Yunlin's Magistrate Lee Chin-young (李進勇). He partnered up with Yunlin's Secretary General Huang Yu-Shuang (黃玉霜) to compete with other fellows, making the competition even more intense and exhilarating, reported CNA.

Lee told CNA that he knew how to sew buttons but when the game started, he was feeling inevitably nervous and began sweating profusely so he couldn't help but take off his coat.

As modern life changes swiftly, more and more women have to take care of the house while making money. Through the competition, Lee hoped that people would better understand the exhausting work mothers are faced with, and encourage fathers and children to share the housework to cut down the mothers' burden.

Apart from the competition, mothers were allowed to participate in different activities such as dancing and gift-presenting.



Yunlin's Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) at the competition (Image by Central News Agency)