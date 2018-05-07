Suspect in Tennessee Waffle House shooting due in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of killing four people by opening fire outside a Waffle House and storming the restaurant is due in court.

Travis Reinking is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide. It is not clear if he will attend the hearing set for Monday or if there will be any testimony.

Online records of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office show he is being held without bond in a secure area of the Metro Nashville Jail.

Police say Reinking was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he was shooting people with an AR-15 rifle inside and outside the restaurant. Authorities said four other people were injured, including a man who wrestled the gun away from Reinking.

Reinking's lawyer has not returned an email seeking comment.